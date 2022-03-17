Muslim religious heads call for peaceful Karnataka bandh; city police step up security

The police have stepped up security in the city after Muslims leaders and ulemas headed by the Ameer-E-Shariat of Karnataka (chief priest), Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi, called for a peaceful State-wide bandh on Thursday. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, who met with Muslim leaders, instructed police personnel to conduct route marches at sensitive areas.

In a video message, Maulana Rashadi said, “Expressing our anger against the sad order of the Karnataka High Court regarding hijab, tomorrow on March 17 there will be a complete Bandh across the Karnataka State for the entire day.” He added that youths should not forcibly close shops or indulge in sloganeering or processions.

As many as 70 platoons of KSRP and CAR have been pressed into service. Prohibitory orders that were imposed in Bengaluru for one week on Monday remain in place.