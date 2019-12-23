Muslim organisations take out peace rally

A massive peace protest and rally against the NRC and CAA is underway at the Qubbus Sab Eidgah in Bengaluru. Thousands of people are participating in it.

The theme of the rally is to "reject CAA and boycott NRC." Participants who spoke gave a call to people to start a non-cooperation movement by refusing to divulge information during the NRC exercise when implemented.

Speaking during the rally, social activist Harsh Mander said it was Gandhiji’s way to bring freedom through civil disobedience. “The same way, NRC should be defeated through civil disobedience,” he said. He also pointed to contradictory statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the implementation of NRC.

Maulana Tanveer Hashmi from Vijayapura said this was a fight not just by Muslims, but by people of all religions.

Former bureaucrat Sasikant Senthil said, “It seems that the Modi-Shah regime is disturbed now because they would have not thought that people would be so united in fighting CAA and NRC. I hope that they have understood what real Bharat is now. If they have not, they will soon realise.” He also said NRC is not just ‘discriminatory,’ but also not viable as the country does not have the financial and physical infrastructure to carry out the exercise.