Muslim organisations seek ban on Real Dreams of Tipu

November 18, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Federation of Mysuru Muslims’ Organisations has urged the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner to ban the play Real Dreams of Tipu which is to be staged at Rangayana from November 20.

The federation said the play and the book on Tipu is a figment of the imagination of the author and instigates hate and hence should be banned.

The theatre repertory was established to promote peace and amity in society besides humanism but the author of the play Addanda Cariappa, who is also the director of Rangayana, has distorted history and is vitiating communal harmony, said the federation.

It said the institution established by the government to promote humanism was being misused to spread bigoted views and to spread misconceived notions. Referring to the play and the book, the federation said Tipu Sultan is respected by every Indian and has a place for himself in history. But the book and the play distorts the historical version and depicts Tipu as a villain who was responsible for breaking temples and constructing mosques on their ruins, the federation said.

It alleged that the objective of the book and the play was to create disharmony and tension in society and hence called for the ban on the play.