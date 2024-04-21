Muslim organisations and traders to observe bandh to condemn Neha murder, seek punishment for accused

April 21, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Belagavi

Muslim organisations and trade bodies have decided to hold a voluntary bandh in Hubballi on Monday to condemn the killing of Neha Hiremath, a college student. A silent protest march will be taken out to seek the highest punishment for the accused.

“All business establishments run by Muslims will down their shutters on Monday in Hubballi-Dharwad to condemn the murder and seek the highest punishment for the accused,” president of Anjuman-e-Islam Society Ismail Tamatgar told reporters on Sunday.

Leaders of the community led by moulvis and elders have decided to take out the silent protest wearing black bands. They will submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding stern action against the accused Fayaz Khandunayak.

“The Muslim community is deeply hurt by this offence. The accused Fayaz has put the entire community to shame through this heinous crime,” Mr. Tamatagar said. He said that no religion in the world advocates violence and killings.

“Such incidents should be strongly condemned. There should be no space in society for those who take the law into their hands and kill others. Unfortunately, such incidents keep happening. Society should stand united and see that such incidents do not recur,” he said.

Mr Tamatgar said that as a tribute to Neha Hiremath, the Anjuman-e-Islam Society has decided to name one of its blocks after her. Her parents will be requested to inaugurate it.

Schools and college managements have to play a bigger role in teaching moral values to youth besides stepping up measures to provide security to girl students. Adequate number of security guards should be appointed in schools. Teachers have to monitor the behaviour of students, hold parents meeting regularly and also install CCTV cameras to check trespassers entering their premises and disturbing peace, he said.