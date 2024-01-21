ADVERTISEMENT

Muslim organisation condemns moral policing in Haveri district

January 21, 2024 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Anjuman-e-Islam Sunni Hanafi of Akkialur in Haveri district have strongly condemned moral policing reported in the district and elsewhere.

Secretary of the organisation Yasir Arafat Makandar has said that the members have also decided not to extend any support to the accused in the moral policing and gang-rape case reported in the district.

It is a heinous crime and civil society can never accept it. The Police Department should consider this seriously and arrest all accused involved in this crime and take strong action against them, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The organisation members will not support the accused, but they will cooperate with the investigation, if required, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US