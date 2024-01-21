Muslim organisation condemns moral policing in Haveri district

January 21, 2024 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Belagavi

Members of Anjuman-e-Islam Sunni Hanafi of Akkialur in Haveri district have strongly condemned moral policing reported in the district and elsewhere.

Secretary of the organisation Yasir Arafat Makandar has said that the members have also decided not to extend any support to the accused in the moral policing and gang-rape case reported in the district.

It is a heinous crime and civil society can never accept it. The Police Department should consider this seriously and arrest all accused involved in this crime and take strong action against them, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organisation members will not support the accused, but they will cooperate with the investigation, if required, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.