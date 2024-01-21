GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Muslim organisation condemns moral policing in Haveri district

January 21, 2024 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Anjuman-e-Islam Sunni Hanafi of Akkialur in Haveri district have strongly condemned moral policing reported in the district and elsewhere.

Secretary of the organisation Yasir Arafat Makandar has said that the members have also decided not to extend any support to the accused in the moral policing and gang-rape case reported in the district.

It is a heinous crime and civil society can never accept it. The Police Department should consider this seriously and arrest all accused involved in this crime and take strong action against them, he said.

The organisation members will not support the accused, but they will cooperate with the investigation, if required, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.