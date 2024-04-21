Muslim leaders visit Niranjan Hiremath’s house in Hubballi

April 21, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Belagavi

A group of Muslim leaders visited on Sunday the house of Niranjan Hiremath, HDMC member, whose daughter was killed in Hubballi recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegation of Anjuman-e-Islam members, including the former Minister A.M. Hindasgeri and Altaf Hallur, said that they went to express solidarity with the grief-stricken family. They condemned the incident and said that they will support the family’s efforts in seeking severe punishment for the accused. They also said that they will appeal to the Chief Justice of India, the Human Rights Commission and other agencies to punish the accused in the interest of peace and law and order in society.

And, Muslim friends of Niranjan Hiremath visited the family and said that they demand severe punishment for the accused. They recalled their friendship with Niranjan Hiremath since their childhood and said they stand with the family now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arrest sought

Meanwhile, Mr. Hiremath said that Bhavani Master and Mumtaz Begum, parents of the accused Fayaz Khondunayak, tried to deceitfully convert Neha to Islam, by offering her the chance of marrying their son. He has demanded their arrest.

He also accused them of sharing photos of Neha and Fayaz on social media. “Those photos were taken during college functions. I have learnt that the parents had told their son to bring Neha home or else kill her. I will file a complaint against them,” he said.

He has, however, clarified that he is not blaming the whole community for the offences committed by the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yuva Brigade founder Chakravarthy Sulibele visited the family on Saturday evening. He termed the case as an extreme one among Love Jihad cases.

“The State government should accept it as a Love Jihad case. The Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister and their Ministerial colleagues have been issuing irresponsible statement on the case. They should not do that. They should frame a law on the lines of Uttar Pradesh, to accord strict punishment to Muslim boys who indulge in such offences and name it after Neha,” he said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters that the State government is in favour of Love Jihad as the Congress could stoop to any level for vote bank politics. “The Chief Minister and his Ministers are talking irresponsibly, even though the daughter of a Congress leader is murdered. What if a commoner’s daughter is murdered?” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.