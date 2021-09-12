Muslim inspector sets an example

Police inspector Jakeer Pasha Kalimirchi bringing the Ganesh idol for installation at Gokul Road Police Station in Hubballi.

HUBBALLI

12 September 2021 00:24 IST

He carried out rituals and installed Ganesha idol at police station

In a city that has witnessed cases of communal violence, a Muslim inspector has set another example of communal harmony. Jakeer Pasha Mohammed Sab Kalimirchi, inspector of Gokul Road Police Station, personally carried the Ganesha idol to the police station for installation.

On Friday, Mr. Kalimirchi donned traditional clothes and ‘tilak’ on his forehead carried out all the rituals. Being an ardent follower of Basaveshwara, he believed in poet Kuvempu’s message ‘Vishwa Manava’. “As a Muslim, I follow my religion and I respect all other religions,” he said. Mr. Kalimirchi has always celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi wherever he has been posted.

Advertising

Advertising