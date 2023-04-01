‘Muslim girls will be adversely affected by scrapping of reservation under OBC catrgory’

April 01, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Muslim girls will especially be adversely affected by the Karnataka government’s decision to scrap the reservation for Muslims under the category of OBCs and distribute the quota among two dominant communities — Vokkaligas and Lingayats, said K. Sharifa, a progressive thinker and writer.

At a press conference organised by the All-India Students Association (AISA), she said, “Muslim girl children are fighting against all odds to get a good education and are studying well to become IAS/KAS officers and etching out professional careers for themselves. Now, with the scrapping of the reservation and bringing them under EWS quota is educational death for these Muslim girls.”

Maitreyi Krishnan, advocate and national president of All-India Lawyers’ Association for Justice, said that despite scientific evaluation to provide reservations for Muslim under the OBC category, as recommended in the Havanur commission report, Chinnappa Reddy report, and subsequently the Sachar committee report, the State government has unilaterally scrapped the reservations, which distorts the reservation policy. “This move of the government will increase inequality and vulnerability of the minorities and the oppressed alike. This is not only an issue of the Muslim community, but also an assault on the Indian Constitution,” she said.

Syed Junaid from AISA said, “The recent action of the government is an attack on social justice, but is also in the continuation of the repressive and exclusionary NEP 2020, the slashing of minority scholarships of Ph.D students in Karnataka and discontinuation of Maulana Azad National Fellowship at the Centre to further marginalise the backward classes and destroy their access to equal and quality education.”

