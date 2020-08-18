Muslim delegation meets Commissioner seeking relaxations in area

A delegation of Muslim organisations, led by leaders of the community from Congress, met city Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Tuesday in connection with the incidents at D.J. Halli.

The delegation included legislators N.A. Haris, Tanveer Sait, C.M. Ibrahim, and Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer.

They requested relaxation of curfew in D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli areas to ensure the daily life of innocent residents was not hit. “The Commissioner clarified that there were only prohibitory orders and no curfew in the area and shops can be opened and residents can go to work, even outside the area,” said Mr. Haris after the meeting.

Mr. Ibrahim said while they have sought strict action against those who had indulged in violence that night, it was also true that several innocent boys, some even minors, have been detained by the police. “We requested the Commissioner to ensure all the innocents are let off and the families of the arrested are given proper information of the whereabouts of their kin,” he said. The delegation also requested the police to form a peace committee in D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli.

Meanwhile, the delegation demanded that there be a probe into the delay in police action against the person who made the derogatory social media post, which they alleged triggered the riots. However, the Commissioner is learnt to have refuted the charge that there was any delay in action against the man. The delegation also expressed concern over hate speech on social media spilling over to the real world, triggering unrest like in D.J. Halli.