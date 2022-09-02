Muslim continues to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at his house

Abdul Nabi and his family offering puja to Lord Ganesha at their house in Doranahalli village of Yadgir district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

At a time when attempts are being made to divide people on the lines of religion and caste, a 30-year-old Abdul Nabi, who runs a small hotel in Doranahalli village, Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district, has set an example of fostering communal harmony by installing a Ganesh idol at his house.

Mr. Nabi has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at his house for the last three years.

He and his family members offer special pujas daily to the idol for five days as per Hindu rituals and finally immerse it in a well after the completion of religious formalities.

While doing pujas, he offers special sweet dishes, especially Modaka, and fruits believing that he is satisfying Lord Ganesh with dishes that He likes.

“The concept of Hindu, Islam and other religions are one and the same. We are like own brothers and should respect one’s religious celebrations. I have been installing Ganesh idol at my house for the last three years. I just want to convey a message to those who are trying create differences between Hindus and Muslims,” Mr. Nabi said and added that humanity is above all.

Mr. Nabi’ s decision to install Ganesh idol has been well received by his friends who appreciate his efforts to strengthen unity and brotherhood with people of other religions.

“The number of people like Mr. Nabi should increase in the country. We feel proud to hear that he has been installing Ganesh idols and performing pujas. He is the best example that how people in India are living respecting each other’s religious sentiments,” Sharanu Gadduge, an activist said.