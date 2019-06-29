Muslim community organises protest against mob lynching

Protesting against the increasing cases of mob lynching of Muslims in the country, hundreds of Muslims took out a rally under the banner of Muslim Muttahida Council (MMC) here on Friday.

In a memorandum submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind, through the district administration, the protesters called the lynching not only a blot on secularism but also an organised effort to create a fear psychosis among Muslims in the country.

Stating that Muslims and Hindus had been living in harmony in India for generations, they pointed out that now, some anti-social elements of Hindutva outfits were killing Muslims in the name of cow protection and protection of Hindu culture.

Referring to the lynching of Tabrez Ansari recently in Jharkhand, they said he was accused of stealing motorcycles and brutally beaten while being asked to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’. The memorandum stated that in the name of Ram, Muslims are being targeted and victimised through lynching.

Stating that Muslims comprise 20% of India’s population, the memorandum said if a huge number of the community does not feel safe in the country, then it was most regrettable and only the ruling government at the Centre must be held responsible for such inhuman acts.

Listing out several cases in which Muslims have been killed in the last five years in the country, the memorandum said the government must take stringent action. It should send a clear message that it does not tolerate such incidents and take tough action against those involved in such criminal acts. The memorandum demanded maintenance of peace and religious harmony in India.

The programme was attended by MMC president Moulana Tanveer Peeran Hashmi, leader Abdul Hamid Mushrif and other clerics.