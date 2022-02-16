Muslim community leaders meet SP

They seek safety of schoolchildren in the wake of hijab controversy

Leaders of the Muslim community in Hassan have appealed to the district administration to take steps necessary for the safety of schoolchildren in the wake of the hijab controversy.

A delegation of leaders, representing the community, met Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum. Heads of mosque committees were in the delegation.

The leaders said the issue of students wearing hijab was in the court which had not yet delivered its final verdict. The interim judgment was meant only for the colleges where a uniform had been prescribed by the college development committees. However, the teaching staff in some high schools and higher primary schools had been forcing the girl students to remove headscarves in the middle of the road. Video clips of girls removing the hijab in public had been released to social media.

Further, they said some vested interests could exploit the situation and create hatred between the communities. They urged the officer to ensure peace and order in the district.