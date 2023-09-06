Musicians come together in Hubballi to find a permanent solution to problems plaguing Gangubai Hangal Gurukul

September 06, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In a bid to find a permanent solution to the maintenance and financial problems of Dr Gangubai Hangal Gurukul, a host of musicians, including Pandit Venkatesh Kumar, and the former MP I.G. Sanadi, met in Hubballi on Wednesday and resolved to urge the State government to transfer the Gurukul to the Department of Kannada and Culture.

The meeting, which saw the participation of several senior musicians, felt that a committee (Hitarakshana Samiti) to preserve and take forward the Gurukul should be formed and a delegation comprising senior musicians and leaders should be taken to apprise the State government of the issues concerning the music school, which was established to nurture the Guru-Shishya tradition.

The meeting was held as the renowned music school is facing problems of maintenance and also the threat of being closed down. The hostel of the Gurukul is deprived of maintenance and the gurus [music teachers] have not been paid salaries for months.

The participants in the meeting emphasised the need for taking forward the issue through agitation to which some objected and said that it would be better if the issue is properly raised at the appropriate level with the authorities concerned and also, Ministers and then, if there is no positive response, they can go ahead with an agitation.

Responding to the issue of agitation, Pandit Venkatesh Kumar said that it may not be apt to take to agitation in the first step itself. “Let us bring it to the notice of the government. If it is brought to the notice of the Chief Minister, he may respond positively. If it does not happen, then we can think of an agitation. But prior to that let us constitute a committee comprising people from various fields and make efforts for bringing the institution under the ambit of the Department of Kannada and Culture,” he said.

Mr. Sanadi emphasised the need for raising one’s voice so that it reached the corridors of power. “Unless we raise our voice, the government will not know it. Let us also approach the elected representatives who have concern for such institutions and take their help to build the institution,” he said.

Mr. Sanadi also spoke about approaching Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi for getting grants under CSR funds and also district in-charge Minister Santosh Lad for setting right a few things.

Musicians Pt. Ganapathi Bhat, Vijaya Jadhav Ghatlevar, Ustad Fayaz Khan, Akkamahadevi Math, Sridhar Mandre, Basavaraj Hiremath, Srihari Diggavi, Balachandra Nakod, Rekha Hegade, Sreedatta Neeralagi, Veena Hangal and others participated in the meeting.