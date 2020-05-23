Karnataka

Musician Shyamala Bhave passes away

Classical musician Shyamala G. Bhave, who was well versed in both the Hindustani and the Carnatic styles and earned the title ‘Ubhayagana Vidushi’, passed away in Bengaluru on Friday morning. She was 79.

Born on March 14, 1941, in Bengaluru to a musical family, she was one of the early practitioners of the Hindustani style in the city and also taught hundreds of students at her school, Saraswati Sangeet Vidyalaya at Seshadripuram.

“Last week, she was admitted to a private hospital as her BP and sugar levels were erratic and she also had breathing difficulties. For the last three days she was home. This morning she breathed her last listening to music,” said one of her senior students, Vageesh Bhat, who is secretary of the vidyalaya.

Ms. Bhave was the daughter of Pandit Govind Vittal Bhave, who sang and played multiple instruments, and vocalist Lakshmi Bhave.

Trained from an early age, she gave her first performance at 12, said Mr. Bhat. She performed, taught and held positions in institutions related to the arts for decades. She served at the Karnataka Sangeeta Nrithya Academy for two terms from 1997 to 2001. She had also composed music for some films, including the first Sanskrit film by G.V. Iyer, Adi Shankaracharya, and India’s first Sanskrit serial Kadambari.

Hindustani singer Sangeeta Katti, said, “I have been associated with Shyamala Bhave for three decades, and she was one of the foremost vocalists to propagate classical melodies in Bengaluru.”

The last rites of the musician were performed at Friday evening at Chamarajapet crematorium.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 7:26:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/musician-shyamala-bhave-passes-away/article31656109.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY