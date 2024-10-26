GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Musical tribute to Ustad Abdul Karim Khan in Hubballi today

Published - October 26, 2024 07:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Parampara Sangeet Pratishtana, Hubballi, and Sangeet Grama, Dharwad, have organised ‘Swara Sharddhanjali’, a programme to pay tribute to Ustad Abdul Karim Khan in Hubballi on Sunday.

The programme will be held at Ishwar Temple near Hubballi Railway Station at 5 p.m., president of the Reception Committee of the programme Vishnu Kattennavar said via a release. On the occasion, vocalist Pandit Somanath Maradur will be felicitated.

Tabla exponent Pradyumna Karpur, sitar exponent Praveen Hugar and Hindustani vocalists Kumar Maradur, Krishnendra Wadikar, Aishwarya Desai, Mandar Chitale and Srinidhi Kamat will pay tribute to the legendary musician. They will be accompanied by Vittal Kattennavar, Udayraj Karpur, Sridhar Mandre, Prasad Madiwalar, Basu Hiremath and Sudhindra Siddapur, the release said.

Bharati Patil, Dattamurthy Kulkarni, Udaykumar Desai, Shrikanth Khonapur and Laxman Oak will be the guests for the inauguration.

