Musical tribute to Pt. Puranikmath on Sunday

December 14, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Noted musicians will pay a musical tribute to late vocalist Pandit Chandrasekhar Puranikmath in Dharwad on Sunday. And, a Kannada book on music, Gaanaraaga Rasaayana, will be released on the occasion.

Kalashri Samskruthika Vedike, Gurukrupa Sangeeta Vidyalaya and the Department of Kannada and Culture are jointly organising the programme, Sangeeta Sinchana. Secretary of Kakashri Samskrutika Vedike K. Ganapati Bhat told presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday that the event will be at Srujana Rangamandir on Karnatak College campus at 4 p.m.

Santoor exponent from Kolkata Sandeep Chatterjee, vocalist Sripad Hegde Kampli and violinist Rohini Bhat from Bengaluru will present concerts. They will be accompanied by Uday Kulkarni, Gurumurthy Vaidya, Pancham Upadhyay on the tabla, Satish Bhat on the harmonium and Nagendra Bhat on the Pakhwajm, he said.

The book, Gaanaraaga Rasaayana, written by Rohini Nagendra, will be released by renowned Hindustani vocalist Pt. Venkatesh Kumar. And, on the occasion, vocalist Sripad Hegde Kampli will be honoured with the Kalashri Award, he said.

JSS Secretary Ajit Prasad, Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad and joint director of Kannada and Culture Basavaraj Hugar will be the chief guests for the function.