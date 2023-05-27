Musical tribute to composer Mysore Vasudevacharya on his birth anniversary

May 27, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MYSURU

A slew of musicians will render concerts and pay tribute to composer Mysore Vasudevacharya to mark his 159th birth anniversary on Sunday, May 28.

The venue is the house where the legendary composer lived in Mysuru and the programme is being conducted by the Mysuru Music Fraternity, in association with “Shri Purandaradaasar Trust”, Chennai.

A release said that the legendary composer was fondly addressed as “Abhinava Tyagarja” during the later part of his illustrious career and he lived in Mysuru up to 1953 promoting Carnatic music.

‘’The house in which he lived and served in the city has of late become a centre of cultural activities and has hosted concerts by artistes from across the globe,’’ the release added.

While there were two concerts on Saturday, May 27, a series of 10 concerts will take place on Sunday, which is the day of his birth as per the solar calendar, the release said.

The 10 concerts will be of up to 40 minutes duration each and will be rendered by AIR graded artistes. The schedule is as follows:

Varalakshmi Ananadakumar (9.20 a.m.); Hiranmayee Srinidhi (10.05); Srihari Bhat (10.50); Koviladi Archana (11.35); Sangita Tharanathan (12.20 p.m.); Keshavachandra (Flute, 2.30); Santosh Subramanian (3.15); Manasa Nayana (4.00); Calcutta V.N. Shankar (4.45) and Vasudha Keshav (5.30 p.m).

The accompaniments will be provided by Meera Sivaramakrishnan, Veena Suresh, Shruthi C.V., Keshava M. and Yashaswi T, all on violin; Radhesh A., Raghunandan Rao, Sanjay Tharanathan, Ramanujan G.S., Vikram Bharadwaj, Chandran S., Villivakkam S. Raghuraman, Manikudi S. Chandrasekaran, Ramakrishnan K., Neyveli K.V. Ramkumar, Harikrishnan H., and Krishnan A.S. on percussion instruments).

City organisations dedicated to the cause of music, including Sri Nadabrahma Sangita Sabha, Gana Bharati, Raaga Music Academy and N.R. Mohalla Sangita Sabha, have funded the celebrations, the release said.

All the programmes are open to music lovers and the residence of Mysuru Vasudevacharya is located opposite M/s Senthil Kumar Textiles on New Sayyaji Rao road in Agrahara, the release added.