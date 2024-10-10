Musical fountain added attraction at flower show

The musical fountain at Kuppanna Park, venue for the Dasara flower show, has turned out to be an added attraction for the visitors . The visitors, after watching the flower show, watch the fountain dancing to the music in the evening.

The musical fountain was developed a few years ago when the park became the venue for the Dasara flower show. It was earlier organised at Curzon Park, adjacent to the palace.

The fountain is operated daily during the festivities as the flower show attracts a large number of crowds. Instead of going all the way to Brindavan Gardens to watch the musical fountain, the tourists are watching the show at Kuppanna Park where a similar system has been introduced.

Though it was operated only during Dasara festivities earlier, the Department of Horticulture launched regular shows on the weekends to promote tourism.

The visitors wait for the musical fountain shows as the department does not charge extra for the shows other than what is being collected for the flower show.

Spread over 12 acres and a five-minute walk from the Mysuru palace, Kuppanna Park got a facelift through the grants sanctioned by the Chief Minister a few years ago. The Mysore City Corporation (the park was under its control) handed over the park’s development and maintenance to the Horticulture Department, which decided to hold the flower show at the park.

A state-of-the-art glass house which also features flower arrangements is another attraction as it is developed on the lines of the one at Lalbagh in Bengaluru. An 8 kV solar power unit had been installed in the park.

Visitors are thronging the flower show which has attractive exhibits.