Musical event in memory of Pandit Kadlaskar Bua

Artists from across the country participated in a day-long musical performance held in memory of Pandit B.V. Kadlaskar Bua in Belagavi on Sunday.

Classical singers Jayateertha Mevundi and Suresh Bapat presented Hindustani Ragas. Sneha Rajurikar and Geeta Gulavadi also performed. Singers Somanath Jayade and Gururaj Kulkarni presented light music.

Marathi Abhangs and dasara pada songs were presented by teams of artists led by Madhavi Naragundkar of the Guruprasad Bhajana Mandal and Meena Kulkarni and team of Bhavanjali Bhajana Mandal.

Rajprabhu Dhotre, president of B.V. Kadlaskar Bua Society and Vidyavati Bhajantri, deputy director of Kannada and Culture were present.