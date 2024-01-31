GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Musical event featuring Vachanas of Akka Mahadevi in Mysuru

January 31, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A unique cultural event featuring a musical rendition of Vachanas of Akka Mahadevi will be held in Mysuru on February 3, 2024, Saturday.

A release said the event to be held at the Heritage House near the Fire Brigade in Saraswathipuram, will feature Gil Ben-Herut from University of South Florida who will give the rendition while music will be by Sriranjini Simha, a classical singer.

“Mr. Gil is renowned for his insightful renditions of Vachanas, based on his research and translation conducted along with R.V.S. Sundaram,” the release added.

The event will showcase the timeless wisdom of Akka Mahadevi’s Vachanas, while Sriranjini’s musical expertise promises a fresh and innovative approach to vachanas adopted to classical songs, the release added.

The ambience and setting of Heritage House will provide the perfect backdrop for this celebration of Akka Mahadevi’s legacy, creating a unique experience that bridges the gap between the ancient and the contemporary and between the West and the East and where heritage will meet creativity in a mesmerising convergence of poetry and music, the release said. For donor passes, contact Vishwanath – 9972962868.

