Musical chair on in Karnataka Congress, says BJP

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R. Ashok said on Saturday that senior Congress leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, were playing a game of musical chair for the Chief Minister’s post.

His comments have come amid speculation that the Congress discussed the possibility of a leadership change in Karnataka, depending on the developments related to the MUDA case involving the Chief Minister, following the Governor granting sanction for prosecution against him.

“We have never said we will dislodge this government. We have not contacted or met any MLAs. Things are happening in their own party (Congress). I am seeing it daily in newspapers and television media; there is a musical chair going on,” Mr. Ashok claimed, replying to queries.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “The names of D.K. Shivakumar, G. Parameshwara, M.B. Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Zameer Ahmed Khan, K.J. Gerorge (all Ministers) have come up as possible replacements. Mallikarjun Kharge’s name has also come into the picture out of nowhere.”

Mr. Ashok hit back at the ruling Congress for targeting the Governor for sending back a number of Bills. Stating that it was a routine practice, he asked the Ministers and the government to give clarifications on the Bills.

Noting that the Governor would have received complaints regarding the Bills from various quarters, including the public, like in the case of the Urban Development Bill and the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, Mr. Ashok said the Governor had the power under the Constitution to seek clarification, and almost all the Governors have sent back Bills seeking clarifications in the past.

On Kempanna report

In another development, MLC and former Minister C.T. Ravi, has petitioned the Governor requesting him to instruct the Chief Minister to release Justice Kempanna’s judicial commission report on corruption allegations and illegal land denotification to the public.

In his letter, Mr. Ravi said he wanted to draw the Governor’s attention to the “Arkavathy Layout controversy concerning the 852 acres of “re-do” or denotification carried out by the previous Congress administration, which is estimated to be valued at approximately ₹8,000 crore”.

The judicial inquiry commission was set up in 2014 by Mr. Siddaramaiah. Mr. Kempanna has since submitted his findings to the government, which is not in public domain, he said.

