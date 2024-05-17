Music varsity to have its own campus

The Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru, which has been functioning in an old school building in Lakshmipuram here since its inception, is hoping to develop its own campus at the earliest.

With the MUDA allotting land measuring 5.5 acres at Nadanahalli on T. Narasipur Road here, the University is hopeful of establishing its own spacious campus, suiting the nature of courses it runs for students.

Vice-Chancellor Nagesh V. Bettakote told reporters in Mysuru on Friday that the blueprint of the campus has been kept ready. “Once the model code of conduct ends, we will have to start the process. Further details on the plans will be shared later,” he said.

Regional Centre in Dr. Gangubai Hangal Gurukul

Mr. Bettakote said the university is starting its regional centre at Dr. Gangubai Hangal Gurukul Trust in Hubballi. The University has an understanding with the Dharwad District Administration to facilitate running its academic activities at the Gurukul, which was started by the Government of Karnataka in memory of the legendary Hindustani musician Dr. Gangubai Hangal.

