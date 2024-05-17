GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Music varsity to have its own campus

Published - May 17, 2024 08:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru, which has been functioning in an old school building in Lakshmipuram here since its inception, is hoping to develop its own campus at the earliest.

With the MUDA allotting land measuring 5.5 acres at Nadanahalli on T. Narasipur Road here, the University is hopeful of establishing its own spacious campus, suiting the nature of courses it runs for students.

Vice-Chancellor Nagesh V. Bettakote told reporters in Mysuru on Friday that the blueprint of the campus has been kept ready. “Once the model code of conduct ends, we will have to start the process. Further details on the plans will be shared later,” he said.

Regional Centre in Dr. Gangubai Hangal Gurukul

Mr. Bettakote said the university is starting its regional centre at Dr. Gangubai Hangal Gurukul Trust in Hubballi. The University has an understanding with the Dharwad District Administration to facilitate running its academic activities at the Gurukul, which was started by the Government of Karnataka in memory of the legendary Hindustani musician Dr. Gangubai Hangal.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.