Music varsity to expand digital footprint

31 July 2020 22:11 IST

The Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University is set to introduce online certificate and diploma courses in classical dance and music from the new academic year.

The varsity, established 10 years ago, has taken this initiative at a time when COVID-19 has forced suspension of all classes and potential new students may be wary of enrolling for tutelage under a teacher till the fear of the pandemic subsides.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Nagesh Bettakote said they would roll out a six-month certificate and six-month diploma in Bharatanatyam, Hindustani and Carnatic instrumental for beginners and the details would be on the varsity website, https://www.musicuniversity.ac.in, in due course.

Syllabus online

He told The Hindu that the syllabus and learning modules would be uploaded online and students could download and learn from the confines of their homes.

“There will be contact classes and online interaction with varsity resource persons,” Dr. Bettakote added.

Former varsity Registrar Niranjana Vanalli said the move would help the varsity spread its footprint to draw more students for their offline classes and courses.

Pandit Ravishankar Mishra, classical flautist, guru and regular performer at various concerts in India and abroad, said many teachers of classical art forms had adopted online teaching format. “I conduct classes and monitor the raga presentation of my disciples to iron out mistakes. But this is a one-to-one monitoring with two-way communication. Under the university system, there could be scores of students and the varsity resource persons may not be able to provide individual attention,” said Pandit Mishra.

‘Not supplant’

Dr. Bettakote said the online courses were meant to provide an introduction to the subject and supplement and not supplant teacher-student interactive learning process. For students desirous of further studies, they would have to enrol for regular classes, he Bettakote.