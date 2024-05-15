Music varsity to conduct seminar on performing arts and media

Karnataka State Gagnubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University in collaboration with Karnataka State Communication & Journalism Teachers Association, will conduct a two-day seminar on performing arts and media: cultural perspectives in the city.

It will be held at the music varsity campus in the city on May 21 and 22. A release said in the age of globalisation, the performing arts and media serve as powerful conduits for cultural expression, exchange, and understanding and the seminar will provide a platform to delve into the rich tapestry of cultural perspectives.

“At the heart of the seminar lies a deep commitment to understanding cultural perspectives through the lens of performing arts and media. Whether through music, dance, theatre, film, or digital media, these forms of expression reflect the nuances, values, and traditions of diverse communities around the globe,” the release said.

By exploring how culture intersects with creativity and communication, participants will gain fresh insights into the ways in which performing arts and media shape, challenge, and celebrate cultural identities, the release added.

Some of the key themes and sub-topics to be discussed at the seminar include “Cultural Identity and Representation”, “Traditional vs Contemporary Expressions”, “Globalisation and Hybridity”, “Power Dynamics and Marginalised Voices”, “Technology and Innovation”, “Cultural Diplomacy and Soft Power”, “Sustainability and Cultural Preservation”, “Ethics and Social Responsibility”, “Education and Outreach”, etc.

The organisers said by delving into these key themes and sub-topics, participants will deepen their understanding of the complexities of cultural representation, exchange, and dialogue resulting in greater cultural understanding, appreciation, and solidarity in an increasingly interconnected world.

After the discussions and presentations there will be diverse performances with presentation by exclaimed artistes, said the organisers.

