ADVERTISEMENT

Music varsity to conduct seminar on performing arts and media

Published - May 15, 2024 08:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka State Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University will conduct a seminar on performing arts and media at its campus in Mysuru on May 21 and 22. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Karnataka State Gagnubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University in collaboration with Karnataka State Communication & Journalism Teachers Association, will conduct a two-day seminar on performing arts and media: cultural perspectives in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be held at the music varsity campus in the city on May 21 and 22. A release said in the age of globalisation, the performing arts and media serve as powerful conduits for cultural expression, exchange, and understanding and the seminar will provide a platform to delve into  the rich tapestry of cultural perspectives.

“At the heart of the seminar lies a deep commitment to understanding cultural perspectives through the lens of performing arts and media. Whether through music, dance, theatre, film, or digital media, these forms of expression reflect the nuances, values, and traditions of diverse communities around the globe,” the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

 By exploring how culture intersects with creativity and communication, participants will gain fresh insights into the ways in which performing arts and media shape, challenge, and celebrate cultural identities, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Some of the key themes and sub-topics to be discussed at the seminar include “Cultural Identity and Representation”, “Traditional vs Contemporary Expressions”, “Globalisation and Hybridity”, “Power Dynamics and Marginalised Voices”, “Technology and Innovation”, “Cultural Diplomacy and Soft Power”, “Sustainability and Cultural Preservation”, “Ethics and Social Responsibility”, “Education and Outreach”, etc.

The organisers said by delving into these key themes and sub-topics, participants will deepen their understanding of the complexities of cultural representation, exchange, and dialogue resulting in greater cultural understanding, appreciation, and solidarity in an increasingly interconnected world.

After the discussions and presentations there will be diverse performances with presentation by exclaimed artistes, said the organisers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US