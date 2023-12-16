GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Music varsity ties up with institutions

December 16, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hanagal Music and Performing Arts University Vice-Chancellor Nagesh V. Bettakote along with officials from the university, after signing MoUs with various institutions in Mysuru on Saturday.

Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hanagal Music and Performing Arts University Vice-Chancellor Nagesh V. Bettakote along with officials from the university, after signing MoUs with various institutions in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hanagal Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru, has joined hands with various institutions in the State for offering diploma and certificate programmes.

It had earlier collaborated with 10 institutions and the university signed MoU with 14 other institutions on Saturday for expanding the academic programmes. It has joined hands with two institutions for conducting research. Vice-Chancellor Nagesh Bettakote and senior officials from the university were present during the signing of the MoUs.

