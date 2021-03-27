Music varsity signs MoU with Sri Satya Sai University

Aim is to to develop suitable training systems and organise courses, seminars, workshops

The Karnataka State Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University has signed an MoU with Sri Satya Sai University for Human Excellence to cooperate and collaborate to promote Indian music and performing arts.

A release said the MoU was signed at Muddenahalli recently and both the varsities are united by common interests and objectives of promoting classical music and arts.

In this endeavour the varsities will facilitate effective utilisation of the intellectual capabilities by providing significant inputs in developing suitable training systems, methods, courses, programmes, conferences, seminars, workshops and other related initiatives as applicable.

The MoU also envisages students from both the Universities playing a key role in knowledge upgradation, training, innovation and competitiveness in the areas of music and performing arts.

The release said the varsities will jointly promote the knowledge and concepts of renowned musicians, culture of traditional guru parampara within the student community, participate in collaborative advanced research activities in music, performing arts and related multi-disciplinary areas apart from designing and conducting suitable faculty development programmes.

It has also been decided to institute gold medals and awards for students of KSGH Music and Performing Arts University apart from special awards and endowments.

The release said Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence will sponsor students education and their fees from various schemes recommended by KSGH Music and Performing Arts University at the cost of ₹15,000 per student on annual basis every academic year. The number students for the scholarship scheme shall be jointly decided by both Universities at the beginning of the academic year, the release added.