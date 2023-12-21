Music varsity launches course in traditional combat sports

December 21, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MYSURU

The Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University has launched a course offering training in traditional combat sports.

The training course entails training in Malla Kambha, Kalaripayattu, traditional wrestling etc.

The course is being offered in association with Karnataka Sahasa Kala Academy of Ramanagara and Hassan Raghu.

Music director Hamsalekha inaugurated the course which entails the varsity to issue certificate or diploma depending on the duration of the course opted for by the students. In his inaugural speech, Mr. Hamsalekha said that students should blend martial arts and traditional combat sports training with their academics. He said there is a general but false perception that combat sports or martial arts were pursued only by those who were academically weak and looked down upon but it was time to change such misconceptions.

Prof. Nagesh Bettakote, Vice Chancellor of the varsity said the course would be useful to students of dance as well and it would be offered free of cost to students of the varsity if they evinced interest in it. However, the courses and training were open to all for a stipulated fee. He said the courses being offered were not only in the realms of martial arts but were considered traditional sports.

Hassan Raghu of the academy said apart from providing an introduction to the traditional art forms of India, the course would also help the students in self-defence.

