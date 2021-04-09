Music university VC’s name was not recommended by search panel, finds High Court

The Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University in Mysuru.

Bengaluru

09 April 2021 01:22 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday found that the name of Nagesh V. Bettakote, Vice-Chancellor of the Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru, was not found in the panel of three persons recommended by the second search committee.

The court also found from official records that the Chancellor of the University had approved the name of Mr. Bettakote to the post based on the recommendation made by the Chief Minister.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj also noted from the records that a first search committee had recommended three names, which included the name of Mr. Bettakote.

However, following a direction issued by the High Court in September 2020 based on a petition filed by an aspirant to the post challenging the selection process, the government had set up the second search committee and this committee had not recommended the name of Mr. Bettakote, the Bench noted.

While referring to Section 12 of the KGHMPA University Act, 2009, the Bench pointed that appointment of the Vice-Chancellor could be made from amongst the panel of three names recommended by the search panel.

The Bench adjourned further hearing while directing the government to produce particular notings made in the file pertaining to the selection process while allowing the advocate representing Mr. Bettakote to file the statement of objection to the petition.

The Bench was hearing the petition by Sri Prasanna Vidya Ganapati Mahotsava Charitable Trust, Mysuru, which had alleged that the Governor, who is the Chancellor of the universities, could not have appointed a person to the post of the Vice-Chancellor when his name was not recommended by the search committee.