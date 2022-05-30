Music University staff take out march

This is to mark 100 days of protests over salary, service issues

Temporary non-teaching staff of Dr. Gangubai Hangal University of Music and Peforming Arts taking out a jatha in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Representatives of various progressive organisations joined the temporary non-teaching staff members of Dr. Gangubai Hangal University of Music and Performing Arts in their march to the office of Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru on the 100 th day of protest demanding release of their salaries and reinstatement in service.

A total of 21 temporary non-teaching staff of the University had neither been paid their salaries for more than a year nor had they been allowed to enter the University premises since November last year.

The agitation they launched on February 21, 2022 entered the 100 th day on Monday.

Socialist P. Mallesh and founder of Odanadi, Stanley, who joined the temporary non-teaching staff members in their march to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, threatened to intensify the agitation if the Government does not ensure justice to the protestors.

JD(S) MLC K.T. Srikante Gowda, former MLC K.C. Puttasiddashetty, KRRS leader Hosakote Basavaraju, and SDPI activists also participated in the jatha.

In the memorandum submitted to Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, the protestors urged the State Government and Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot to release the salaries that were due to the striking employees and regularise their services on humanitarian grounds.

While the protestors blamed the University Vice-Chancellor Nagesh V. Bettakote for the ouster of the non-teaching staff, the University authorities had released a statement issued by the Government that the University had appointed 21 persons on temporary basis without following regulations and had issued a circular for their removal from service.