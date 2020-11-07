Music university embarks on outreach programme to widen its footprint

MYSURU

07 November 2020 23:39 IST

The aim is to popularise fine arts courses by taking them to the doorsteps of aspiring students

The Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University has identified 18 institutes across the State for its outreach programmes in a bid to expand its footprint and popularise fine arts courses by taking them to the doorsteps of aspiring students.

The initiative is reckoned to be a win-win situation for the existing students enrolled with these institutes under their respective teachers. While the university will see an immediate increase in the number of institutions affiliated to it, the students already being trained by these affiliated institutes will receive a certificate from the music university which will shore up their academic credentials.

This arrangement is also expected to widen the catchment area of the varsity for admission to its offline regular classes conducted on the Mysuru campus.

Advertising

Advertising

Acting Vice-Chancellor Nagesh V. Betkote told The Hindu that the MoU was in the final stage of being drafted and signed and if the outreach programme is successful the music varsity will replicate the initiative with other institutions as well.

He said at least two of the institutes which will sign the MoU with the music university teach classical music and dance online and they have over 800 students each under their tutelage. ‘’The role of the varsity is restricted to conducting the examination and issuing certificates while the teaching part of it – both theory and practical – will be the responsibility of the institutions concerned’’, said Mr. Betkote.

“This initiative will help expand the music university’s footprint while the students can take pride in the certificate issued by a recognised varsity. Besides, the offline teaching in the classrooms is restricted to a limited number of students and this arrangement will see a surge in the varsity’s brand image and student strength’’, he added.

Meanwhile, the music varsity itself is set to offer online courses in classical dance and music and has submitted a proposal to the government. The pandemic has delayed the clearance process and once approved there are plans to roll out six-months’ and one-year certificate and diploma courses in Bharatanatyam, and Carnatic and Hindustani music for beginners.

Mr. Betkote said the varsity has also tied up with the theatre repertoire Rangayana. The theatre repertoire will impart training and practicals while the music university will conduct the examination and issue certificates, he added.

The music varsity was founded in 2008-09 with the objective of bringing music and fine arts to the mainstream academic activity and broadbase its patrons and functions from a government school building leased out to it in the heart of the city. Efforts are on to transfer the property to the varsity so as to facilitate its expansion.