Music university convocation on October 18

October 16, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Mysuru

The 5th and the 6th convocation of Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University will be held on Wednesday and 102 students who passed out of the varsity are eligible to receive their degrees.

The convocation is for students who passed out of the varsity during the academic year 2019-20 and 2020-21. The Vice Chancellor of the varsity Prof. Nagesh V. Bettakote, said the convocations could not be held then due to the pandemic. While 83 students of both batches have cleared the examination in different streams, there are 19 medals, and cash-prize awardees who have topped in their respective streams and six others who are eligible to receive D.Litt degrees, said Prof. Bettakote.

The varsity is also conferring honorary doctorates to Vidhushi D. Shahikala, Madhusudhan Sai and Pt. Vinayk Torvi in the 5th convocation while Sri Ganapathi Sacchidananda Swamiji, Prof. S.C. Sharma, and Pt. Sripada Hegade Kampli will be conferred the honorary doctorate at the 6th convocation.

The D.Litt degrees will be conferred to Hamsalekha, A. Lokesha, and M. Manjunath who are on the Faculty of Performing Arts, S. Soumya of Faculty of Instrumental Music, K.N. Hiranaih, Faculty of Theatre Arts, Ms. A.R. Shalini, Faculty of Dance.

The Governor, Thawar Chand Gehlot who is also the Chancellor of the varsity will preside, Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education and Pro-Chancellor, will be present and Prof.Mallepuram G Venkatesh, former Vice Chancellor of Karnataka State Sanskrit University, will deliver the convocation address. The venue is Vijnana Bhavan, Mansagangotri campus, University of Mysore and the convocation will begin at 4 p.m.