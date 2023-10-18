Music university convocation held

October 18, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The 5th and the 6th convocations of Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University was held in the city on Wednesday, and students who passed out of the varsity during 2019-20 and 2020-21 received their degrees in various streams.

Prof. Mallepuram G. Venkatesh, former Vice Chancellor of Karnataka State Sanskrit University, who delivered the convocation address said that music and fine arts were as important for society as literature, pure science, and social sciences.

He said that the growing emphasis on science in the education system has led to a situation where music and fine arts belonging to the realm of emotions has been sidelined over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Venkatesh pointed out that a few decades ago it was common to find music teachers in all schools and educational institutions with students learning various forms of music and other art forms. But in the present scheme of things music and fine arts have been ignored and the time has come to accord them due importance in the academic curriculum, said Prof. Venkatesh.

He also mooted the idea of establishing a directorate under the varsity to infuse a new lease of life to hundreds of private schools and institutions imparting lessons in music and fine arts. This will give an impetus to the learning of fine arts and music and also help realize the larger objectives of the varsity, said Prof. Venkatesh.

He said the present education system was job-oriented but devoid of emotional quotient and the need was to harmonise clinical and rational thinking of science with emotional intelligence through pursuit of fine arts.

Delving on modern civilisation Prof. Venkatesh said life was becoming mechanical in the age of machines but society was devoid of the quality of humaneness in the absence of fine arts.

Calling for conserving and promoting traditional music and folk art forms, Prof. Venkatesh said performing artists should also give importance to research activities and strengthen the field through publications.

D.Litt was awarded to Hamsalekha, M. Manjunath, A.R. Shalini, S. Soumya, K.N. Hirannaiah and A. Lokesha. The varsity also conferred honorary doctorates to Vidhushi D. Shahikala, Madhusudhan Sai, Pt. Vinayak Torvi, Sri Ganapathi Sacchidananda Swamiji, Prof. S.C. Sharma, and Pt. Sripada Hegade Kampli.

In all, 104 students from both the batches were eligible to receive their degrees in different streams of whom 19 were medal and cash-prize awardees who topped in their respective courses.

Governor, Thawar Chand Gehlot who is the Chancellor, Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education and Pro-Chancellor, Prof. Nagesh V. Bettakote, Vice Chancellor of the varsity were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.