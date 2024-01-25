Music programme by Tamil Tai Sangam in Shivamogga on Jan. 28

January 25, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Shivamogga

Tamil Tai Sangam, an association of Tamil-speaking people in Shivamogga, has organised Sankranti Sambhrama at Tamil Tai Samudaya Bhavana at JH Patel Extension in the city on Sunday, January 28.

As part of the celebrations, the organization has organised music programme by T.M.S. Balaraj and Selvamani. Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, and others will attend the programme, said M.P. Sampath, president of the Sangam.

The organisers will also felicitate meritorious students studying in Tamil in the city on the occasion. There were about 35,000 Tamil-speaking people in Shivamogga city, and their population would go above 1 lakh in the district, Mr. Sampath said.

Sangam honorary president D. Rajashekharappa, secretary P. Venkatesh and others were present at the press conference.