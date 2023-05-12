ADVERTISEMENT

Music festival in Shivamogga from May 15 to 23

May 12, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Vidyaganapati Seva Sangha in Shivamogga has organised a nine-day music festival to mark the 75th year of its existence from May 15 to 23. 

Special attractions of the festival include Hindustani classical music by Siddarth Belmannu, Trichur Brothers, R.K. Padmanabha, Sadhvini Koppa and Shruthi S. Bhat.. The programmes will be held at Shivamogga Kote Sri Marikamba Temple Sabha Bhavan at 5.30 p.m. every day, according to a press release.

Following is the schedule: May 15: Mangala Ashok (veena recital) and Udupi Abhijnarao (vocal). May 16: Saketh Shastri and team (Hindustani classical vocal), Siddharth Belmannu (Hindustani classical vocal). May 17: Aditi M.S. Matthur and her team (vocal), Ramya Sarika (vocal). May 18: T.V.Shilpa and her team, Trichur Brothers (vocal). May 19: Nayana Karanth (vocal) and Rajeshwari Nagendra Prakash (vocal). May 20: Students of Guruguha Music College will present Sadashiva Brahmendra’s kritis - Advaitha Sadashiva. May 21: Mahathi Bhat and her team (vocal), R.K. Padmanabha (veena). May 22: Chinmayi Nagendra and Mahati Nagendra (vocal) and Sadhwini Kappa (vocal). May 23: Bhavani Kalkuru and team (vocal) and Shruthi S. Bhat (vocal).

