Music festival in memory of Pt. Arjunsa Nakod in Hubballi on Saturday

November 23, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

As many as 11 musicians of national and international fame, including Pt. Shubhendra Rao, a disciple of Pt. Ravishankar, will pay musical tribute to Pt. Arjunsa Nakod during the 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. music festival to be held in Hubballi on Saturday.

Gana Gandharva Pt. Arjunsa Nakod National Memorial Trust and Kshamatha Samsthe, promoted by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, are jointly organising the music festival at Sawai Gandharva Hall in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture, Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Canara Group and Swarnaa Group of Companies and KVG Bank.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, Govind Joshi, coordinator for Kshamatha Samsthe, said that the music festival will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 9 p.m., during which enthusiasts will be served a sumptuous treat of music by renowned musicians.

Mr. Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate the festival, while Managing Director of Swarnaa Group V.S.V. Prasad will be the guest of honour.

Mr. Govind Joshi said that along with Pt. Shubhendra Rao (Sitar), Grammy award winner and violinist Saskiya, vocalists and Sarangi exponent Sarfaraz Khan, Sitar exponent Mohsin Khan, vocalists Vidushi Koyal Bhattacharya (native of Kolkata, now in England), Renuka Nakod, Balachandra Nakod, Tejaswini Malagi, Nishad Harlapur, Noushad Harlapur will be paying musical tribute during the festival.

The other artistes performing during the music festival are Pt. Manjunath B., Raghunath Nakod, Pt. Ravikiran Nakod, Srihari Diggavi, Surya Upadhyay and Basavaraj Hiremath.

Mr. Govind Joshi said that the music festival is open to all music enthusiasts. There is no entry fee.