Music festival in memory of Kumar Gandharva in Dharwad from tomorrow

The Union Ministry of Culture is organising the festival in association with G.B. Joshi Memorial Trust and NGO Kshamata at the Srujana Ranga Mandir

January 07, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Classical singers will give performances as part of the birth centenary celebrations of Hindustani maestro Pandit Kumar Gandharva

Classical singers will give performances as part of the birth centenary celebrations of Hindustani maestro Pandit Kumar Gandharva | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A music festival will be held in Dharwad as part of the birth centenary celebrations of Hindustani maestro Pandit Kumar Gandharva from January 9 to 13.

The Union Ministry of Culture is organising the festival in association with G.B. Joshi Memorial Trust and NGO Kshamata.

Classical singers from across the country will perform at the Srujana Ranga Mandir on Railway Station Road.

The festival will begin with the screening of a documentary Hans Akela on Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate the festival at 5.15 p.m. Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Arvind Bellad, Mayor Veena Baradwad and Deputy Commissioner Gurudatt Hegde will be present.

It will be followed by a vocal recital from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. by Vijay Koparkar of Pune. A violin concert by N. Rajam and Nandini Shankar will follow.

On January 10, there will be a performance by Hindustani singer Kaivalyakumar Gurav. This will be followed by a jugalbandi by Saskia Rao and Shubhendra Rao of Delhi (Sarod-Indian Cello jugalbandi).

There will be a Sarod concert from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. by Debasmita Bhattacharya on January 11. Hindustani singer Jayateerth Mevundi will perform next.

Devaki Pandit will perform on January 12 at 5 p.m. A performance by Pandit Venkatesh Kumar will follow.

There will be a flute concert from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. by Tejas Vinchurkar of Mumbai and at 7 p.m., Savani Shende of Pune will perform.

Ramadas Palsule, Ravikiran Nakod, Raveendra Yavagal, Mitali Vinchurkar, Sridhar Mandre, Rajendra Nakod, Keshav Joshi will accompany the vocalists on the tabala. Sudhanshu Kulkarni, Satish Bhat Heggar, Guruprasad Hegde, Vyasamurthy Katti will be the accompanists on the harmonium.

