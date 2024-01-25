Music festival in memory of Bhimsen Joshi in Dharwad on Sunday

January 25, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Belagavi

Some cultural organisations will together organise a Hindustani classical music festival, Swara Gandharva, to mark the 13th death anniversary of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi in Dharwad on Sunday.

The programme will begin with a vocal recital by Krishnendra Wadikar of Hubballi. Mumbai-based vocalist Ronkini Gupta will present a performance.

Pandit Ronu Mazumdar of Mumbai and Ustad Rafique Khan of Dharwad will present a Bansuri and Sitar jugalbandi.

ADVERTISEMENT

They will be accompanied by Satish Bhat and Guruprasad Hegde on the harmonium and Rajendra Nakod and Ashish Ragwani on the tabla.

Bharateeya Sangeet Vidyalaya, Annajirao Shirur Auditorium Trust and NGO Kshamata are jointly organising the festival, vidyalaya president Soubhagya Kulkarni has said in a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.