Music festival in memory of Bhimsen Joshi in Dharwad on Sunday

January 25, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The programme called Swara Gandharva will mark the 13th death anniversary of the Hindustani great.

Some cultural organisations will together organise a Hindustani classical music festival, Swara Gandharva, to mark the 13th death anniversary of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi in Dharwad on Sunday.

The programme will begin with a vocal recital by Krishnendra Wadikar of Hubballi. Mumbai-based vocalist Ronkini Gupta will present a performance.

Pandit Ronu Mazumdar of Mumbai and Ustad Rafique Khan of Dharwad will present a Bansuri and Sitar jugalbandi.

They will be accompanied by Satish Bhat and Guruprasad Hegde on the harmonium and Rajendra Nakod and Ashish Ragwani on the tabla.

Bharateeya Sangeet Vidyalaya, Annajirao Shirur Auditorium Trust and NGO Kshamata are jointly organising the festival, vidyalaya president Soubhagya Kulkarni has said in a release.

