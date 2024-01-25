GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Music festival in memory of Bhimsen Joshi in Dharwad on Sunday

January 25, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
The programme called Swara Gandharva will mark the 13th death anniversary of the Hindustani great.

The programme called Swara Gandharva will mark the 13th death anniversary of the Hindustani great.

Some cultural organisations will together organise a Hindustani classical music festival, Swara Gandharva, to mark the 13th death anniversary of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi in Dharwad on Sunday.

The programme will begin with a vocal recital by Krishnendra Wadikar of Hubballi. Mumbai-based vocalist Ronkini Gupta will present a performance.

Pandit Ronu Mazumdar of Mumbai and Ustad Rafique Khan of Dharwad will present a Bansuri and Sitar jugalbandi.

They will be accompanied by Satish Bhat and Guruprasad Hegde on the harmonium and Rajendra Nakod and Ashish Ragwani on the tabla.

Bharateeya Sangeet Vidyalaya, Annajirao Shirur Auditorium Trust and NGO Kshamata are jointly organising the festival, vidyalaya president Soubhagya Kulkarni has said in a release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.