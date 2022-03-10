Music festival from tomorrow

A two-day musical festival will be organised in Dharwad on Saturday and Sunday.

Bharateeya Sangeeta Vidyalaya, Sitar Ratna Samiti and Dr. Annajirao Sirur Rangamandira Trust will jointly organise the music concert at Srujana Auditorium, to commemorate the 67th death anniversary of Sitar Ratna Rahimat Khan, founder of Dharwad Gharana.

The event will begin with a Sarod performance by Abhishek Borkar of Pune, on Saturday. He will be accompanied on the tabla by Ravikiran Nakod.

Pandit Nagarajrao Havaldar of Bengaluru will present a vocal recital with his son Kedarnath Havaldar accompanying him on the tabla and Guruprasad Hegde on the harmonium.

Prasad Khaparde of Nashik will present a vocal recital with Shridhar Mandre accompanying him on the tabla and Guruprasad Hegde on the harmonium.

This will be followed by Sapta Sitar, a sitar concert by seven members of the Ustad Rahimat Khan’s clan, including Chhote Rahimat Khan, Rafique Khan, Shafique Khan, Rais Khan, Mohsin Khan and Mansoor Khan. Pandit Raghunath Nakod and Ravikiran Nakod will play the tabla, said a release from samiti president Raghavendra Ayi.