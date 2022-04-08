Music fest at Bidaram Krishnappa’s Mandira

April 08, 2022 20:15 IST

Noted musicians to perform during the 10-day event as part of Sri Ramanavami celebrations

The 106 th Ramanavami Annual Heritage Music Festival of Ganavisharadha Shri Bidaram Krishnappa’s Sri Prasanna Seetharama Mandira is commencing from Sunday. The 11-day festival will be inaugurated on April 10 at 5.30 p.m. by president of the institution, R Guru. This will be followed by the inaugural concert with a nadaswaram recital by Mysore V. Krishnamurthy. The concert is supported by V2Soft, Mysuru

The festival will witness grand concerts by a galaxy of eminent musicians from across India. Lalgudi GJR Krishnan and Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi will present a violin duet recital on April 11. They will be accompanied by B. C. Manjunath on the mridangam and Vyasa Vittala on the khanjira. This concert is supported by RLN Simhan, Singapore

Indu Nagaraj and Lakshmi Nagaraj, popularly known as Chilukunda Sisters, will present a vocal duet concert on April 12. They will be accompanied by Sumanth Manjunath on the violin, Keshavadath on the mridangam, and Shamith Gowda on the ghatam.

Praveen Godkhindi and team will be performing a Hindustani Bansuri concert on April 13. Venkatesh Kumar and team will present a Hindustani vocal concert on April 14 and both the concerts are sponsored by Cycle Pure Agarbathies.

Saketharaman will present a Carnatic vocal concert on April 15 and he will be accompanied by H.N. Bhaskar on the violin, Kulur Jayachandra Rao on mridangam and Guruprasanna on the khanjira.

Ranjani and Gayatri will be presenting a Carnatic classical vocal duet concert on April 16. They will be accompanied by H.M. Smitha on the violin, Sai Giridhar on the mridangam and Omkar Rao on the ghatam. This concert is sponsored by Thoughtfocus, Mysuru.

Mysore M. Nagaraj and M. Manjunath, popularly known as Mysore Brothers, will present a violin duet concert on April 17. They will be accompanied by Anantha R. Krishnan on the mridangam and Vazapalli Krishnakumar on the ghatam. This concert is sponsored by Smt. D. Ramabai Charitable Foundation, Mysuru.

Ramakrishnan Murthy will be presenting a Carnatic vocal concert on April 18 and he will be accompanied by Mysore Karthik on violin, Anantha R. Krishnan on mridangam and Vazapalli Krishnakumar on the ghatam.

S.V. Sahana will present a Carnatic veena recital on April 19 and she will be accompanied by Mannargudi Easwaran on the mridangam. This concert is sponsored by Pattabi Enterprises, Mysuru.

On the concluding day of the festival on April 20, T.M. Krishna will present a Carnatic vocal recital. He will be accompanied by Akkarai Subbalakshmi on the Violin, Tumakur B. Ravishankar on mridangam and Giridhar Udupa on ghatam. This concert is sponsored by Mysore Music Association.

All concerts commence daily at 6.15 p.m. Entry to the concerts is free. The programmes are also supported by Department of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka, said C.A. Raghunandan Rao, Honorary Secretary of the temple.