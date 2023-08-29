ADVERTISEMENT

Music director Hamsalekha to inaugurate 2023 Mysuru Dasara

August 29, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the announcement after visiting Goddess Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi hills in Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau

Music director Hamsalekha will inaugurate this year’s Dasara festivities in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: File photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that renowned music director Hamsalekha will inaugurate this year’s Dasara festivities in Mysuru.

Speaking to reporters on August 29 after visiting Goddess Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi hills, along with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and some of his Cabinet colleagues, he said the government decided to invite the eminent musician to inaugurate the famous celebrations in October this year.

The Chief Minister, who heads the Dasara High-Power Committee, made the announcement after visiting the temple on the occasion of his government completing 100 days in office.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah making the announcement about Dasara inauguration atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on August 29, 2023. He is flanked by Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

The government has already announced that the celebrations would be grand this year.

The first batch of Dasara elephants is arriving in Mysuru on September 1. The Gajapayana of nine elephants led by Abhimanyu, who carries the golden howdah, has been scheduled on September 1 at Veeranahosahalli in Nagarahole. Arrangements are being made at the venue to welcome the elephants from their respective camps.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa will be welcoming the elephants and flagging off the Gajapayana. The elephants will be formally welcomed at the Mysuru palace on September 4. Mahouts, kavadis and their families will accompany elephants from various forest camps. Temporary accommodation has been arranged for them near the palace where the elephants will be camping until the Dasara finale.

