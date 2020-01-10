Music concerton Tuesday

Pandit Basavaraj Rajguru National Memorial Trust will organise a music concert in memory of maestro Basavaraj Rajguru at the Srijana auditorium here on January 14.

Trust chairman and former MLA Chandrakant Bellad told presspersons here on Friday that a host of musicians, including senior Sitar player Shivanand Tarlagatti, violin player B.S. Math, Seshagiri Dandapur, Rajguru’s grandson and budding artiste Vishwaraj Rajguru, will give music concerts.

Vocalists Ganapati Bhat Hasanagi and Parameshwar Hegde will present a jugalbandi on the occasion, he said.

Mr. Bellad said that the concert is open to all. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi would inaugurate the concert. Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad would be the chief guest, he said.