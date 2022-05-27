Music concert to mark Mysuru Vasudevacharya’s birthday

The house of renowned composer Mysuru Vasudevacharya, which was once in a dilapidated state, is emerging as a hallowed destination for musicians who offer their tribute to the composer by rendering concerts.

In continuation of this recent trend, vocalist Sukanya Prabhakar has conceived a programme which will be rendered by members of “Surabhi Gaana Kalaa Mandira” as part of the 158th birthday of the celebrated composer, on Saturday.

It will be held in the house near Basaveshwara Circle (on the new Sayyaji Rao Road) where the celebrated composer lived in the 1930s through early 1950s and the programme is scheduled between 4 p.m. and 5.30 p.m, according to Yadupathy Putty, a former professor of National Institute of Engineering and a heritage activist.

He said the house used to be a beehive of cultural activities when Vasudevacharya lived in the city and musicians from all over South India used to make a beeline to stay here, perform and discuss matters related to music.

‘’Vasudevacharya spared no efforts to serve the cause of music in the city until he left for Madras – now Chennai - in 1953 when he joined Kalakshetra. But after he left Mysuru, his house in the city was just another building on the road and subsequently remained deserted and the century-old structure was in a dilapidated state till recently’’, recalled Mr. Yadupathy Putty.

But thanks to the efforts of musicians and music enthusiasts, the house was repaired about 5 years ago and its sanctity restored, he added. Consequently, musicians from all over South India and Karnataka in particular, have been paying regular visits to the house and offering their tributes by rendering concerts.

Last month, a 5-day Ramanavami Utsava was celebrated and recently musicians of the city celebrated the 61st death anniversary of the composer.

Mr.Yadupathy Putty said the fraternity of musicians should chalk out an appropriate plan to keep such activities going so that the house remerges as a vibrant centre for cultural activities and emerges as a permanent monument in memory of one of the greatest sons of Kannada of the last century. Those interested may call R.Yadupatthy Putty on 9880255920.