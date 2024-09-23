Music concert in Belagavi marks Nivedita Chandrashekar’s death anniversary

A music concert was organised in Belagavi on Sunday to mark the second death anniversary of Nivedita Chandrashekar, a city-based music teacher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surashree Joshi, a disciple of Veena Sahasrabuddhe, presented a classical Hindustani performance.

She presented a Khayal in Raag Puriya Dhanasree, a Raga Malika and Nirgun Bhajans.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was accompanied by Saranga Kulkarni on the Samvadini and Rahula Mandolakar on the Tabla.

Senior student-artists of Nivedarpana Music Academy, founded by the late singer, presented a karaoke singing performance.

Suresh Devaramani , ex-serviceman and international athlete, was felicitated.

Writers Lakshmi Narayana Shastri and B.K. Deshpande, Ms. Nivedita’s parents Krishna Kulkarni and Radha Kulkarni from Koppal, artists Rohini Kulkarni and Aishwarya Niranjan, her students and family members were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.