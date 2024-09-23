GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Music concert in Belagavi marks Nivedita Chandrashekar’s death anniversary

Updated - September 23, 2024 08:01 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Surashree Joshi from Pune presents a Hindustani classical music performance at an event organised by Nivedarpana Music Academy in Belagavi on Sunday.

Surashree Joshi from Pune presents a Hindustani classical music performance at an event organised by Nivedarpana Music Academy in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A music concert was organised in Belagavi on Sunday to mark the second death anniversary of Nivedita Chandrashekar, a city-based music teacher.

Surashree Joshi, a disciple of Veena Sahasrabuddhe, presented a classical Hindustani performance.

She presented a Khayal in Raag Puriya Dhanasree, a Raga Malika and Nirgun Bhajans.

She was accompanied by Saranga Kulkarni on the Samvadini and Rahula Mandolakar on the Tabla.

Senior student-artists of Nivedarpana Music Academy, founded by the late singer, presented a karaoke singing performance.

Suresh Devaramani , ex-serviceman and international athlete, was felicitated.

Writers Lakshmi Narayana Shastri and B.K. Deshpande, Ms. Nivedita’s parents Krishna Kulkarni and Radha Kulkarni from Koppal, artists Rohini Kulkarni and Aishwarya Niranjan, her students and family members were present.

Published - September 23, 2024 07:52 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.