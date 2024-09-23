Music concert in Belagavi marks Nivedita Chandrashekar’s death anniversary

A music concert was organised in Belagavi on Sunday to mark the second death anniversary of Nivedita Chandrashekar, a city-based music teacher.

Surashree Joshi, a disciple of Veena Sahasrabuddhe, presented a classical Hindustani performance.

She presented a Khayal in Raag Puriya Dhanasree, a Raga Malika and Nirgun Bhajans.

She was accompanied by Saranga Kulkarni on the Samvadini and Rahula Mandolakar on the Tabla.

Senior student-artists of Nivedarpana Music Academy, founded by the late singer, presented a karaoke singing performance.

Suresh Devaramani , ex-serviceman and international athlete, was felicitated.

Writers Lakshmi Narayana Shastri and B.K. Deshpande, Ms. Nivedita’s parents Krishna Kulkarni and Radha Kulkarni from Koppal, artists Rohini Kulkarni and Aishwarya Niranjan, her students and family members were present.