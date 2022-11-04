Music company owner files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for using song without permission

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jayaram Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate have been booked under the Copyright Act, 1957, and various sections of the IT Act, 2000, for using the Hindi version of a popular song from KGF-2 in their promotional video during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The complainant is M. Naveen Kumar, the owner of MRT music. The complainant has claimed that he has the absolute statutory right to enjoy copyright content by granting license to various entities, including film producers, TV and radio, websites, mobile applications and OTT platforms.

According to the complainant, the accused posted two videos using the KGF-2 song, which is unauthorised and an illegal use of the sound recording owned by the company.