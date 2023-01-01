Music and fireworks at Mysuru palace rings in New Year 2023

January 01, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The iconic Amba Vilas Palace was the centre piece of the New Year celebrations in Mysuru and was marked by a slew of cultural and musical events followed by fireworks, on Sunday.

The musical and cultural events were part of the Mysuru Winter Festival which will culminate on Monday. But, the setting to ring in the New Year could not have been better than the palace which is the mast head of Mysuru’s tourism and was illuminated to mark the occasion.

People began assembling at the palace premises from late in the evening to soak in the classical evening with the Police Band regaling the audience with their performance from 11 p.m. onwards.

As the countdown to midnight commenced, the palace lights were switched off triggering excitement in the large crowd that had gathered in front of the Jayamartanda Gate facing the palace.

A loud boom of a cracker signaled the onset of the New Year and 97,000 bulbs adorning the palace were once again lit up much to the delight of the crowd which gave a thunderous applause.

As the clock stuck 12, the fireworks lit up the winter sky sending the crowd into raptures even as people clapped, cheered and exchanged New Year greetings with all and sundry.

But, a majority were fixated to the sky even as mobile phones and cameras were out facing the palace and pointed upward to catch the spectacle that was unfolding before them – of the illuminated palace in front with a golden hue and dazzling lights of the crackers creating colorful patterns before dissolving in the darkness of the night. The fireworks lasted nearly 15 minutes.

New Year celebrations in Mysuru used to be a private affair but became a public spectacle with the district administration and the palace board announcing Mysuru Winter Festival to boost tourism. The first public celebration of New Year at the palace was in 2016 to ring in 2017 and has been a regular affair since then but for the last two years of pandemic, there was a break.