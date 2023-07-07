Museums come to mainstream

July 07, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Museums became the centres of attention of the tourism sector in the Budget. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that “Karnataka Archaeological Museum and Art Gallery” will be established in Mysuru on a two-and-a-half-acre government land near Chamundi Vihar stadium to exhibit the rich art and cultural heritage of Karnataka.

Considering the large number of domestic and international tourists who visit Mysuru, the museum will be integrated with international standard Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technology. Further, the State government will also take up phased development of 16 museums to make them attractive and interactive.

Out of the 16, the government museums at Kalaburagi, Gadag and Bengaluru districts are planned to be developed in the current financial year along with the transformation of Ananda Mahal building in Vijayapura as a museum.

Tourism Development Vision

Stating that Karnataka has not been able to fully utilise its potential in the tourism sector under its tagline “One State Many Worlds”, CM Siddaramaiah said that a master plan called ‘Karnataka Tourism Development Vision’ will be implemented to help the State become a global tourism destination.

While earmarking ₹75 crore for the comprehensive development of tourist destinations in the Kalyana Karnataka region, the government will also take up comprehensive development of tourist destinations of Kitturu Karnataka Region. Mr. Siddaramaiah also announced that to develop coastal tourism in the State, mainly in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts, the State government will form a ‘Coastal Beach Tourism Task Force’. Along with this, a detailed plan will be drawn out for the comprehensive development of the coast by the government.

The CM also said that with many major religious and heritage sites being thronged with more tourists after the Shakthi Scheme’s implementation, the government will develop basic infrastructure facilities at all such places.

In Mysuru, under the Muzrai department, Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority will be constituted for the development of Chamundi Hills while also providing necessary infrastructure to lakhs of devotees who visit the temple.

