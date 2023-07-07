ADVERTISEMENT

Museums come to mainstream

July 07, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister announces a master plan called ‘Karnataka Tourism Development Vision’ to make Karnataka a global tourism destination

Jahnavi T R
Jahnavi T.R.

Museums became the centres of attention of the tourism sector in the Budget. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that “Karnataka Archaeological Museum and Art Gallery” will be established in Mysuru on a two-and-a-half-acre government land near Chamundi Vihar stadium to exhibit the rich art and cultural heritage of Karnataka. 

Considering the large number of domestic and international tourists who visit Mysuru, the museum will be integrated with international standard Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technology. Further, the State government will also take up phased development of 16 museums to make them attractive and interactive. 

Out of the 16, the government museums at Kalaburagi, Gadag and Bengaluru districts are planned to be developed in the current financial year along with the transformation of Ananda Mahal building in Vijayapura as a museum. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism Development Vision 

Stating that Karnataka has not been able to fully utilise its potential in the tourism sector under its tagline “One State Many Worlds”, CM Siddaramaiah said that a master plan called ‘Karnataka Tourism Development Vision’ will be implemented to help the State become a global tourism destination.  

While earmarking ₹75 crore for the comprehensive development of tourist destinations in the Kalyana Karnataka region, the government will also take up comprehensive development of tourist destinations of Kitturu Karnataka Region. Mr. Siddaramaiah also announced that to develop coastal tourism in the State, mainly in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts, the State government will form a ‘Coastal Beach Tourism Task Force’. Along with this, a detailed plan will be drawn out for the comprehensive development of the coast by the government. 

The CM also said that with many major religious and heritage sites being thronged with more tourists after the Shakthi Scheme’s implementation, the government will develop basic infrastructure facilities at all such places.  

In Mysuru, under the Muzrai department, Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority will be constituted for the development of Chamundi Hills while also providing necessary infrastructure to lakhs of devotees who visit the temple. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US